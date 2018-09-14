‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Desiree & Chris Reveal Why They Needed Help After 1st Baby

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ stars, Desiree and Chris, revealed their reasons for appearing on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ despite having a strong marriage, in an EXCLUSIVE interview for the Hollywood Life podcast!

Former Bachelorette stars Desiree Hartsock, 32, and Chris Siegfried, 32, just wrapped Season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The couple are parents to 22-month-old son, Asher, and are currently expecting their second child. But, despite appearing like the perfect couple, Desiree and Chris needed to work out a few very important aspects of their relationship, they revealed to HollywoodLife on our podcast.

The couple was starting to feel the stress of new parenthood take a toll on their relationship and wanted to make sure they were on solid ground before welcoming their second child. “I’m expecting in January, yes, another boy. We’re very excited about that. We did this show when Asher was only about eight months, so we were new parents,” Desiree said. “If anyone has ever been a parent, or a new parent I guess, you know that the baby comes first, and it’s like, it’s just your lack of sleep. You’re not really connecting in an intimate or like physical way that you were before baby, so I think it was good for us to go on and address those issues and kind of reconnect.”

When asked how he felt about going on the show, Chris said he welcomed the opportunity to work on his relationship with Desiree. “I mean, I was open to it,” he admitted. “Like Des said, we were at a point where we could continue to work on growing in a relationship, and we thought it would be a good opportunity to do so.”

Desiree admitted she has a bad habit of running away from conflict and has a difficult time opening up, and said she wanted to go on Marriage Boot Camp to refocus and strengthen her marriage. “I think the show allowed us to actually address it and be vulnerable,” she said. “Because when you are a parent … Honestly, when you’re not a parent, when you’re just living life, you have so many distractions and your daily grind kind of gets in the way of wanting to talk about maybe things you were feeling that you didn’t even quite know you were feeling that strongly about. The show is really good about bringing that about. I think it was great.”

To get the scoop on these two and other reality couples that were on the latest season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars be sure to check out the podcast in its entirety right here!