Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities Pairing Tiny Crop Tops With Long Pants

There are plenty of ways to style a crop top, but why complicate things? Just wear pants! See pics of Olivia Culpo & more stars who love the trend!

Crop tops have been having a moment for years now, but it can still be tricky to style them. One fool-proof way to pull off the short shirt is by matching it to a pair of full-length pants. By rocking high-waisted trousers with your bandeau, you can give the allusion of longer legs, while still feeling like you’re not just walking around in a bra. (But it’s cool if that’s your thing too!)

As with any trend, celebrities have embraced the style with open arms. Ever the fashionista, Olivia Culpo was spotted out and about in New York City on Sept. 5 wearing a pair of white pants from Fendi with blue and red racing stripes down the side. The designer’s name was also repeated all the way down the leg between the thin stripes. The model paired the pair of tailored trousers with a bandeau from the same label, which was emblazoned on the front between two red stars.

Of course, not everyone can afford to rock head-to-toe Fendi. But what’s great about this trend is there are way more affordable options. For instance, Kendall Jenner was photographed around Los Angeles on Aug. 21 wearing a denim on denim look by American Eagle.

Her top, the AE Denim Cami Crop Top, was super stylish thanks to a ruffle hem and square neckline. It also won’t break the bank – it’s currently on sale for $14.99 on the company’s website! Her bottoms were also super affordable, and let’s be real, American Eagle makes good quality jeans. You can nab her AE Ne(X)t Level High Waisted Jegging on the brand’s website as well. They normally retail for $49.95 but are currently reduced to $37.46.

Whether you're looking for a matching set like Olivia's or have a pair of high waisted jeans you think would go great with a new crop top, there's bound to be a take on this trend that's right for you.