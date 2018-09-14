Chrissy Teigen Calls Hubby John Legend An ‘A**hole’ In Hilarious Wedding Anniversary Message

Chrissy Teigen posted the sweetest message to husband John Legend for their anniversary. But in true Chrissy fashion, she roasted him in the process!



Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, are one of our absolute favorite celeb couples, not just because they are gorgeous and talented, but because they keep it super real with each other and it’s hilarious. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, and Chrissy took to Instagram to express her love for her husband on their special day, and to also thank him for their children Luna, 2, and Miles, 3 months. “12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” she wrote. “We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

But – this is where it gets funny – Chrissy also made sure to call him out for something she thought was particularly rude on his part. “But you are an a**hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real.” Haha! We just love Chrissy for her bluntness, even if it means throwing her husband under the bus. Chrissy recently announced her Target collab, that includes a line of cookware and other home goods, on Sept. 13, just before John revealed he would be a judge on the upcoming season on NBC’s The Voice. This couple is on fire!

But, this is hardly the first time Chrissy has called out John on social media. She famously put him on blast via tweet back on Aug. 31, 2016 telling him he was, “just okay,” at singing the National Anthem. Also, Chrissy had a field day that time John’s name was misspelled on his Golden Globe award in 2017 (John Ledgend). “Bahahaha loser,” she captioned a picture of John making a “WTF” face.

Chrissy continued her epic trolling of John’s The Voice announcement by sharing the above picture on Sept. 14. John has often been compared to kids’ cartoon character, Arthur and clearly Chrissy is having a field day with it. Never change you guys, like ever!