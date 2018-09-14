Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown’s Turned On By Rihanna’s Hot NYFW Look — He Thinks She’s Sexier Than Ever

Chris Brown reacts Rihanna NYFW
Splash News/Shutterstock
Rihanna leaves savage x fenty after party at 1 oak in nyc Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5023857 130918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna arrives to an after-party in NYC Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5023817 130918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna was spotted hanging out backstage after her NYFW Presentation of Savage x Fenty Lingerie. She wore a thin brown dress which revealed her stunning lingerie underneath. She chatted with pals and posed for photos wearing a pair of cool shades.Pictured: RihannaRef: SPL5023779 130918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Evening Writer

Rihanna’s parade of NYFW looks wowed Chris Brown just as much as us! Find out why the rapper is still up-to-date with Riri’s wardrobe, EXCLUSIVELY here.

Chris Brown, 29, has been keeping tabs! It was Rihanna, 30, who should’ve been the one singing “Look At Me Now,” because all eyes were on her — ex-boyfriend included — during New York Fashion Week, which ran from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. “Chris thinks Rihanna looks sexier than ever,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. And we learned how he’s so in tune with her constantly changing style. “He always keeps a close eye out for her on social media and loves to see how she looks.”

It’s been almost a decade since Breezy and Riri were together. But like the rest of the planet, Chris can’t help but take notice of Rihanna! “She still turns him on and he has never stopped loving her. Chris thinks Rihanna’s latest looks out of NYFW are hotter than ever,” our insider continues. There’s no disputing that! Riri ended her Savage x Fenty show with a bang on Sept. 12 in a see-through ruched dress and was grinning on the runway. That’s just how hot she looked! The “Lemon” singer changed for Act II and stepped into an even more seductive number for the after-party. Riri pulled out all the Neo-gothic stops for her 1oak attire, wearing a black leather-like slip, cinched by multiple silver chains and crosses! And Chris is praying for a chance to get with Riri again, because our source adds, “He thinks she looks perfect and would hook up with her in a minute if he had the chance.”

And Rihanna’s loving that she has a not-so-secret admirer. “Rihanna loves that Chris is still obsessed with her,” a source close to the Anti singer EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us on Aug. 13. “She hears from mutual friends about him all the time, so Rihanna is well aware that Chris still wants to sleep with her and would take her back in a heartbeat if she gave him the chance.” But Riri would prefer to have Chris continue admiring her from afar. Our source also pointed out, “She has no plans to get back together with Chris, she says she’s moved on.”