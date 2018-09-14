Chris Brown’s Turned On By Rihanna’s Hot NYFW Look — He Thinks She’s Sexier Than Ever

Rihanna’s parade of NYFW looks wowed Chris Brown just as much as us! Find out why the rapper is still up-to-date with Riri’s wardrobe, EXCLUSIVELY here.

Chris Brown, 29, has been keeping tabs! It was Rihanna, 30, who should’ve been the one singing “Look At Me Now,” because all eyes were on her — ex-boyfriend included — during New York Fashion Week, which ran from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. “Chris thinks Rihanna looks sexier than ever,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. And we learned how he’s so in tune with her constantly changing style. “He always keeps a close eye out for her on social media and loves to see how she looks.”

It’s been almost a decade since Breezy and Riri were together. But like the rest of the planet, Chris can’t help but take notice of Rihanna! “She still turns him on and he has never stopped loving her. Chris thinks Rihanna’s latest looks out of NYFW are hotter than ever,” our insider continues. There’s no disputing that! Riri ended her Savage x Fenty show with a bang on Sept. 12 in a see-through ruched dress and was grinning on the runway. That’s just how hot she looked! The “Lemon” singer changed for Act II and stepped into an even more seductive number for the after-party. Riri pulled out all the Neo-gothic stops for her 1oak attire, wearing a black leather-like slip, cinched by multiple silver chains and crosses! And Chris is praying for a chance to get with Riri again, because our source adds, “He thinks she looks perfect and would hook up with her in a minute if he had the chance.”

And Rihanna’s loving that she has a not-so-secret admirer. “Rihanna loves that Chris is still obsessed with her,” a source close to the Anti singer EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us on Aug. 13. “She hears from mutual friends about him all the time, so Rihanna is well aware that Chris still wants to sleep with her and would take her back in a heartbeat if she gave him the chance.” But Riri would prefer to have Chris continue admiring her from afar. Our source also pointed out, “She has no plans to get back together with Chris, she says she’s moved on.”