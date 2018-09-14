12 Hottest Celeb Mirror Selfies Of Summer 2018: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More

Even celebs can’t resist taking a good mirror selfie, just like us! See 12 of the best, hottest selfies that stars like Kendall Jenner took in their mirrors here!

Mirror selfies aren’t just a way to get a good profile photo for your Myspace page anymore. Tons of our favorite celebs, like Kendall Jenner, have practically made it an art form with the mirror selfies they took this summer! Just gaze at the pic Kendall took earlier this summer. The supermodel took a break from walking runway shows this year, but she’s keeping her fans reminded that she’s still the queen with intimate pics from her home. Her best mirror selfie of the summer shows her posing in the bathroom wearing nothing but a Calvin Klein thong (gotta get that product placement in!) and a cropped white t-shirt. Hotter than hot! You can see more of Kendall’s sexy selfies HERE!

She learned it from her big sister, Kim Kardashian. Not a day goes by that we don’t see a sexy pic from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians icon. She’s recently gotten back into the habit of doing some good old fashion mirror selfies, too! Since she achieved her dream body, Kim’s been even more eager to show it off on Instagram. As she should — that took a lot of dedication and hard work! One of the sexiest, in our opinions, was a pic she took in her massive walk-in closet while repping husband Kanye West in grey Yeezy underwear. So pretty!

One of her other mirror selfies caught our eye, too. This was the summer of neon green for Kim, and she showed off one of her dozens of green outfits recently in a slick selfie. Who knew that anyone could look good in lime green satin? It helps when you have a matching sports car to cruise around in!

For more photos of your favorite celebs taking their best mirror selfies, like Sofia Richie, Olivia Culpo, and even Tyson Beckford (you definitely want to see that one), scroll through our gallery above!