Carrie Underwood Fans Left In Tears Over Her Song About Mass Shootings, ‘The Bullet’ – See Tweets

Take a close listen to track 8 off Carrie Underwood’s new release, and you’ll hear her heartbreaking reaction to the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and her thoughts on gun violence.

Carrie Underwood, 35, released her sixth studio album on Sept. 13, and one track turned especially dark. The 2017 mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Music Festival partly inspired the heartrending lyrics on Carrie’s new song “The Bullet.” But rather than focus on the tragic incident itself, she sings about gun violence’s lasting impact on the victims’ lives. “You can blame it on hate or blame it on guns, but mamas ain’t supposed to bury their sons,” she sings. “The grass grows back around the stone / And friends stop checkin’ in on the phone / The camera crews have all moved on.”

Carrie’s words hit her fans hard. “Currently listening to the new Carrie Underwood album and trying to find my emotional stability after The Bullet,” one fan tweeted on Sept. 13, following the album’s release. “’The Bullet’, so much emotion and soul put into a song that represents the harsh reality we live in. RESPECT,” another fan tweeted at the country singer, while a third fan more solemnly wrote, “The bullet has me in tears.” Carrie had previously confirmed the track’s message was inspired by the Las Vegas shooting when asked. “Yes, definitely. It’s a beautiful and powerful song, and I thought for a long time whether or not I was the one to deliver its message. Unfortunately, too many events have happened and not just on a grand scale,” she said in an interview with Stellar, published on Sept. 8. “But too many people are going to relate to it — whether in the military, if they’re cops, or just people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s a song that needed to be sung.”

Just two days before Carrie released Cry Pretty, she shared the first music video tied to the record, for her song “Love Wins.” In the clip, Carrie provides an inspirational message about the power of love, and even displays her baby bump at several points in the video! While the majority of the video was filmed from the chest up, Carrie’s flowing orange gown showed off her bump periodically, and we were fan-girling big time. Carrie announced that she was expecting her second baby with her husband Mike Fisher, 38, with an Instagram video in August. “Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. The songstress sure did have a lot on her plate this summer!

With what might be Carrie’s most intimate release yet, we can’t stop listening to this super revealing track, and the rest of the 13 tracks off of Cry Pretty.