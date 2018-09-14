Carrie Underwood Hospitalized: Reveals Why She Was Raced To The ER & Had To Cancel Shows

A pregnant Carrie Underwood left her British fans heartbroken after abruptly canceling a pair of appearances. Now, the ‘Cry Pretty’ singer explains what exactly happened! Is her baby okay?

Thankfully, yes – both Carrie Underwood, 35, and her unborn baby are fine. While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, 43, on the Sept. 13 episode of The Tonight Show, the country music star explained why she had to pull out of a pair of gigs in the UK last week. “I don’t cancel shows. I will drag myself on the stage,” Carrie said. “Basically, I got this viral thing. I woke up — I had vertigo. I could not stand up. It was crazy. I ended up in a German hospital for three days.”

Three days! That’s intense. Carrie said that the staff at the German medical center was so sweet, and that joked that she and her crew tried their best to quickly learn the language. All that Carrie managed to learn was “Kein Fleisch, bitte,” or “No meat please,” as she stays mostly vegan. Well, she obviously made a full recovery, and with the release of her new album – Cry Pretty — here’s hoping she makes it back to the UK soon.

Fans were given a bit of a scare on Sept. 5 when the Long Road Festival announced that Carrie was pulling out due to sickness. “We’ve just heard that Carrie is unable to play this weekend due to illness, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery,” the festival tweeted. “We know you’ll have questions, and we promise to come back to you as soon as we can.” Similarly, her scheduled performance at BBC Radio 2 in London’s Hyde Park had to be scrubbed. Considering that she was hospitalized for three days, no one can really be mad at Carrie. Yikes.

Speaking of Cry Pretty, Carrie’s new album caught some fans by surprise. She mentions the damage of gun violence not once, but twice on the album (which is unusual, since she is a country music star and the genre has a reputation of being anti-gun laws.) Carrie doesn’t really advocate for new laws or any kind of reform on the album, but instead, sings about the pain caused by gun violence. Nearly one year removed from the Route 91 Harvest music festival – where 58 people were killed in what is currently the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the U.S. – Carrie seemingly conjures up the slain without naming them specifically on “The Bullet” “You can blame it on hate or blame it on guns / but mamas ain’t supposed to bury their sons / Left a hole in her heart and it still ain’t done / The bullet keeps on goin’.”