Brody Jenner Officially Joins ‘The Hills’ Reboot: What Took So Long?

Brody Jenner finally joined ‘The Hills’ reboot…but reportedly on one condition. Find out the deal-breaker, and the surprising person that reportedly made him hesitant, here!

Brody Jenner, 35, is a bit late to the party! He announced that he’s joining The Hills: New Beginnings in an Instagram post on Sept. 13, writing, “Don’t call it a comeback. THE HILLS: New Beginnings coming soon to @mtv #haterswillsayitsphotoshopped.” While we could question the validity of his hashtag, since his building “ad” and airplane banner in the Instagram photo are indeed products of Photoshop, we have a more pressing question: Why is he only returning now? As we’ve told you, the gang — AKA Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, and Frankie Delgado — announced the show’s revival onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. But Brody’s situation was trickier, reportedly because of a certain family member! “Brody had a very private life,” a Page Six insider claimed on Sept. 14. “He hasn’t really been out there. He wanted to make a deal that works for him after deciding what he wanted to have on TV.”

The insider claimed to know why Brody’s life is so under-wrap now, who was once even the host of his own (but short-lived) spin-off to The Hills, Bromance. “He wasn’t sure if he wanted to be in the public eye on the heels of his dad’s transition,” the insider claimed to the outlet. “Caitlyn wasn’t there for him growing up, and he wasn’t sure if he wanted to talk about it again. Family is important to him. He’s very much a mama’s boy.” Interestingly, no Kardashians attended his wedding with Kaitlynn Carter in June, and Brody even claimed to People that his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t respond to his invites!

Brody isn’t the only OG cast-member who responded late to the reboot invite. Whitney Port, 33, also skipped the VMAs and like Brody, announced her surprise return via an Instagram post on Aug. 21. “Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT,” she captioned a photo of herself, thrilling fans. Now, the gang is almost all back together! Sadly, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not joining the reunion show. Yes, the good ol’ days of Lauren and Brody drama are buried in 2007.

We’re excited for what Brody does decide to show us in the reboot. He’s a married man now, so we’re expecting some exciting new changes!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Brody Jenner’s rep for a comment.