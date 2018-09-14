‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Aubrey O’Day Says She Was ‘Suffocating’ In Relationship With Pauly D

Aubrey O’Day slammed Pauly D, during a dramatic ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ premiere. The singer reveals she had high hopes for her relationship with the MTV star and shares EXCLUSIVE details with HollywoodLife!

Aubrey O’Day, 34, previously explained that she had every intention of entering Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her now ex, Pauly D, 38, and making their relationship work for good. Before the explosive season premiere of their hit reality show on Sept. 7, Aubrey revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that she wanted a “non-toxic” relationship with the MTV star. “I wanted to either figure out how to make my relationship a healthy, non-toxic place, or I wanted to figure out how to have tools to be okay with identifying that my partner wasn’t for me, and feel strong enough to get out,” she said.

The former Danity Kane songstress and the Jersey Shore star dated for nearly two years before splitting in July 2017, but she was hopeful that going on the show would have a positive effect on them. “I was feeling suffocated, and losing my identity, and I was really hoping for a new environment, to get some fresh perspective,” said Aubrey, who previously appeared on Marriage Boot Camp season 3 in 2015 with then-boyfriend Travis Garland. When it came to describing what did and didn’t work in the house between her and Pauly D, Aubrey added, “You’ll have to watch it, but this time in the house didn’t go like the last time. The last time, I felt like my partner and I, we were able to connect, and to find joy, and strength in each other. I was hoping to be able to do the same with Pauly, and you’ll have to watch and see if that happens.” Yikes!! Well, we definitely don’t hear wedding bells judging by that response!

During the dramatic season opener of Marriage Boot Camp, the Celebrity Big Brother alum said that Pauly makes her feel “tortured.” The popular disc jockey asked her to define the word. She said, “Have you ever seen me on the ground crying and begging you to let me back in the home? To love me? No one has ever tortured me like my mom did except for you.” At the time, Pauly D clapped back, saying, “Well if you feel that I torture you, then you should have left me a long time ago because I don’t torture. That’s insane.” Aubrey also claimed that Pauly made her feel “the least loved” than she ever had in any other relationship and labeled him a “playboy” and “explosive.” OMG! It’s no wonder these two seem to have entered Splitsville for good!