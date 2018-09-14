Ariana Grande Finally Speaks on Mac Miller: ‘I Adored You & Can’t Believe You’re Not Here’

One week after Mac Miller’s tragic death, Ariana is speaking out about the loss of her ex. Read her heartbreaking message here.

When Mac Miller overdosed on Sept. 7 at just 26 years old, celebrities swarmed social media to show their support for the young rapper. His ex Ariana Grande, 24, who he dated for two years, has spoken up about Mac a week after his tragic death. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she captioned an Instagram video. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

In the heartbreaking video, Mac can be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and talking to his then-girlfriend. He starts saying, “If we walk,” but stops when he notices Ariana is recording him. They both start giggling as he says, “Baby, stop,” and reaches for the camera, but she tells him, “Make me happy.” Mac says, “I’ll tell you the story as many times as you want,” and although we never hear the rest of the conversation, it is such a sweet moment between the two of them. This isn’t Ariana’s first reaction to her ex’s death, though. She posted a tribute to him on Sept. 8 after disabling comments on her Instagram account. It was a simple black and white shot of Mac, sitting down and looking up at the camera.

Mac’s overdose was reported by a friend, and he was pronounced dead on the scene at his home in San Fernando Valley at 12:00 pm. Following his death, his family received the following statement. “Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

We can’t imagine the pain that his family members are feeling at the moment, as well as Ariana. We’re so glad the singer has Pete Davidson by her side to help support her through this.