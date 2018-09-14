Ben Selecman: Alan Jackson’s Son-In-Law Tragically Dies After Falling Off Boat Dock At 28

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the family of Alan Jackson, as Ben Selecman, his young son-in-law, died after suffering severe head injuries due to a fatal fall. He was just 28 years old.

Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman, 28, died in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 12, after sustaining traumatic head injuries in a fall off a boat dock, according to The Tennessean. The young man, who was the son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson, 59, was helping a woman onto a boat in Florida when the fatal accident happened. The young man, who was the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, was hospitalized, but sadly, he wouldn’t recover.

“He was really a rising star and I’m sick that we lost him, but I’m grateful for every day that he worked for us because he was great,” Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk said on Sept. 13. He said that the DA’s office is “thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.”

Ben was married to Mattie Denise Jackson, 28, Alan’s eldest daughter, for less than a year. The couple tied the knot in October 2017. While the couple lived a private life, she opened up about her fairy tale wedding to Southern Bride. “Ben will tell you we first met at a mutual friend’s wedding, but I just remember dancing with a cute guy and never thinking about him after. We reconnected 2 years later while he spent a summer clerking for a judge in Nashville during law school. He asked me out and I said no, but he didn’t give up.”

“Three months later, he called,” she said. “I finally relented, so he drove almost 4 hours just for dinner and we’ve talked every day since. He pursued me until I finally saw the handsome, outgoing, Godly guy I needed. After deciding we were meant for forever, he took me on a picnic on the Old Historic Natchez Trace, where we enjoyed incredible wine, cheese, dancing and the most romantic proposal.”

Ben was an East Tennessee (Knoxville) native and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville, per WKRN. He attainted his law degree at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. He is survived by his wife, his parents, and his sister-in-law.

Our thoughts are with Ben’s family and friends during this time.