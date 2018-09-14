Is this the end for Paul and Karine? In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 16 episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,’ Karina asks Paul for a divorce when he tries to talk things out!

Karine, 21, and Paul, 34, are in the middle of a huge fight in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse. Karine is very pissed at Paul for calling her brother a thief. “Paul said we didn’t need to lock the doors anymore because the thief was inside, and that hurt me a lot and I didn’t want to talk to him anymore because he was offending my family,” Karine says.

Paul tries to smooth things over by talking to Karine. He brings her flowers and says that he loves her. He apologizes for offending her family. He wants to work though this. “It does not work. We talked before. I do not want to talk anymore.” Karine tells Paul through a translating app. She’s serious about it, too.

Paul asks, “So you just want to give up and get divorced?” Karine nods her head. When he asks again, she says, “Yes.” He is absolutely shocked at the turn of events in their relationship. When he asks her why she wants a divorce, Karine goes to another room and shuts the door. She doesn’t say anything else. Things don’t look good for Paul and Karine. They’ve been through a lot this season, with getting married and Paul traveling to Brazil for Karine. Will Karine follow through with her divorce demand? Will Paul fight to win her back? You’ll just have to tune in to the show and see how it all unfolds. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 2 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.