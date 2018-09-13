Chris Brown ‘Shocked’ Wendy Williams Took His Side In Custody Battle: Will He Make Peace With Her?

Here’s something we never thought we’d write: Wendy Williams is on Team Chris Brown! Chris is even more shocked by her support, we learned exclusively. Will he end their feud?

Like the rest of us, Chris Brown was taken aback when he heard through the grapevine that Wendy Williams gave him a shoutout on her September 12 show — and it was a positive one! Wendy dove straight into her Hot Topics segment by dissecting the saga that is Chris’ child support battle with ex Nia Guzman, and she clearly stated that she’s on Chris’ side in this situation. Which is major, considering the ongoing beef that the two stars share! Knowing that Wendy’s supporting him is seriously turning Chris’ world upside down, a source close to the rapper says!

“Chris is shocked. He really didn’t see that one coming. He’s been on the receiving end of [Wendy’s] negativity for so long that he’s actually a little confused by her suddenly being so supportive,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris isn’t holding some huge grudge but he’s also not about to forget all the ways she’s slammed him in the past.”

The Hot Topics segment was totally nice of Wendy, but Chris isn’t letting his guard down. He’s wary of her support because of their history. “He loves hearing that she supports him, but Chris has no interest in making peace with Wendy; if she wants to win him back over it’s going to take a lot more than this,” the source dished. “Chris wrote her off a long time ago, and as far as he’s concerned she’s not on his team and this little peace offering isn’t going to change that.”

In case your unfamiliar with why Chris isn’t Wendy’s biggest fan: she interviewed his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran in September 2017 and flat-out asked her if Chris was abusive! She’s also spoken about his feud with Soulja Boy, beef with Drake… there’s actually been a lot of Chris content on The Wendy Williams Show. Chris insensitively called Wendy’s struggles with Graves disease “bad karma,” so this isn’t one-sided. So rude!

HollywoodLife reached out to Chris’ rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.