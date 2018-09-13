Exclusive
Tristan Thompson Wants to Marry Khloe Kardashian — He’s working Overtime to Convince Her

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had a summer to bond after his alleged cheating scandal. We’ve got details on how he wants to marry her even though he has to head back to Cleveland for his upcoming NBA season.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, considered ending her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson following his alleged cheating scandal with a New York strip club worker less than a week before she delivered daughter True Thompson on April 12. Ever since the 27-year-old been doing everything he can to convince her that she’s his one and only and that there will never be any other woman in his life. “Tristan is working overtime to prove his integrity to Khloe. Tristan checks in with Khloe all day, everyday and he even shares his location with her on his cell phone so she always knows where he is at,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan has spent most of the summer in Calabasas alongside Khloe and True, pampering his two ladies. But he has to report to the Cavs’ training camp in Cleveland on Sept. 28 and in the meantime is playing in World Cup qualifiers this week alongside teammates Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic. That means he’s away from Khloe and their daughter while he’s on the road and Tristan wants to make sure that she feels safe and secure that he’s not stepping out on her.

“Tristan is being careful to be honest and truthful with everything he says and does with Khloe too. He really wants to rebuild and repair their love and trust. It has been a while since he slipped up, but he is still working on recovering and fixing things between them. He wants to marry her, but feels like he can’t until everything is healed. He loves Khloe with all his heart and really feels bad over his hurtful mistakes in their relationship,” our insider adds.

Khloe seemed to hint that there’s still some unresolved issues in their relationship with a cryptic social media post on Sept. 11. She wrote “It’s important to remember that in a relationship you’re not supposed to be fighting your partner, you’re supposed to be arguing against the actual issue…TOGETHER. Finding a solution TOGETHER. No one wins when fighting the person who cares about you. You gotta be mature enough to understand that you have some toxic traits too. It’s not always the other person.” Yikes. If they can’t even fight in a productive manner, there’s no way Khloe is going to marry Tristan until they resolve all of their problems.