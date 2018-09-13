A fan rushed the stage at a concert for Tekashi69 & tried to tackle him! Watch his crew react to the incident by taking down Tekashi’s assailant!

Well, this was pretty scary. A random fan ended up rushing the stage at Tekashi69‘s concert in Moscow, and tried tackling the rapper. After the bum-rushing fan pushed Tekashi, he immediately tried escaping. However, he didn’t make it far before he was eventually taken down by members of the rapper’s crew, who then proceeded to allegedly stomp the fan. Tekashi was not involved in the stomping, and was whisked away following the altercation, according to TMZ. Following that, the rapper took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to confirm that he was relatively unharmed from the scuffle and was fine. Watch all the Moscow madness unfold in the video below!

Tekashi can’t seem to avoid scary and potentially life-threatening situations. We reported earlier how the rapper and 50 Cent were recording a music video together in Brooklyn, when someone in a white Porsche drove by and fired at least eight shots fired eight shots toward their set. A NYPD spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com that “Tekashi69 and 50 Cent were filming a music video in Brooklyn when someone fired shots a block away and eight shell casings were found.”

And before that, Tekashi69 was not only the victim of a break-in, he was also kidnapped by his robbers who violently pistol-whipped him. However, thankfully, Tekashi was able to escape from his captors by bravely jumping out of the backseat of his car. Unfortunately, the robbers made off with $750k worth of jewelry and around $20k in cash.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details about this situation. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of Tekashi69 in our gallery above.