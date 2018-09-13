Tamar Braxton’s got a brand new man! The singer revealed she’s ‘very much in love’ with her new boyfriend after just 3 months of dating! Watch her gush over her new romance!

Tamar Braxton, 41, is in love! The singer revealed that she has a new boyfriend while appearing on the season 10 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show. While Tamar — who ended her nine-year marriage to music producer, Vincent Herbert nearly a year ago — has been discreet about her new romance, she’s telling all in a new interview. “I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” host Wendy Williams said, before Tamar chimed in:: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!” Wendy then showed a photo of Tamar’s boyfriend, however, his face was not included.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” Tamar revealed. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.” While the singer admitted she’s only been dating her new man for about three months, “It feels like forever.” Tamar added that she’s “very much” in love.

Things seem to be getting serious pretty fast, as Tamar played coy when asked if she’s been thinking about marriage. “Depends on if I’m asked or not,” Tamar said in a clip obtained by People. Although she remained hush hush about marriage, the former Real co-host couldn’t contain her excitement about the topic of children. “Absolutely! I would love to have some wonderful, beautiful African children for the Lord. Yes!” Tamar gushed.

Wendy also told her studio audience that Tamar’s boyfriend escorted her to the show and was sitting backstage during their interview.

As you may know, Tamar and Vince split at the end of October 2017, when she filed for divorce. Earlier that year, rumors began to spread that the pair had gotten into numerous domestic disputes and were having marital troubles. The exes share on child together, a son, Logan, 5.

During the same interview on Wendy Williams, Tamar also alleged that she was molested by members of both sides of her family.