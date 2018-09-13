Susan Lucci: Soap Star, 71, Reveals The 6 Day A Week Workout That Keeps Her Looking Half Her Age

Susan Lucci just opened up about how she maintains her incredible physique at the age of 71! Here’s what she had to say!

Whoa, 71? She doesn’t look a day over 31! Susan Lucci has an incredible body, but she certainly works hard to maintain it. In a recent interview with Women’s Health Magazine, the Days of our Lives star revealed that she works out a total of six times a week. “I try to take one day off, because you’re supposed to take a day off,” she admitted. “But I’ll always do something, because I find my body craves it.”

And when is her optimal time to work out? “I like to work out first thing in the morning,” the former Dancing with the Stars contestant went on to say. “Because then I know, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I’ve done something good for myself.” In fact, ahead of her appearance on the dancing competition, Susan had to up her workout game.

“I knew I’d have to step up my program, to get an even stronger core to be dancing on the show,” she revealed. Susan also added that her go-to workout device is the Pilates Pro Chair. Apparently, she does 10 moves a day on it, with 30 to 100 reps each. The bottom line: You want Susan’s toned physique? You have to work at it.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Susan and all of her latest workout advice. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above.