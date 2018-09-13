What an impossible night to top! Slick Woods went straight from walking Rihanna’s runway to giving birth to her first child. We’ve got all the details on her incredible story!

As if Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty show didn’t have people talking enough, one of the models who walked the runway in her stunning lingerie collection went into labor backstage, according to TMZ. Slick Woods, 22, was reportedly taken to the hospital straight from the Brooklyn show. How incredible is that? The young model went from walking an iconic runway for RiRi to giving birth to her first child with model Adonis Bosso, 28. Their baby boy will be named Saphir. It’s only been a little over a month since Slick announced that she was pregnant in a sweet Instagram post that showed her poolside in a striped one-piece that hugged her baby bump. She captioned the pic, “In good company.” Aw!

Slick was also in good company on the Savage x Fenty runway. While she stole the show in black pasties and cutout lace lingerie as one of the two pregnant women included, Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, looked lovely in their lingerie looks as well. The older Hadid sis was in a dark green bra and panty set with matching knee-high fishnets, a cardigan and a head piece. White flowers dotted her body and her hair. Bella was in baby blue, wearing lacy lingerie, sheer gloves, nude stockings and a furry coat off of her shoulders. Her makeup matched, and she had her hair in a top knot. So gorgeous!

After such a fantastic show, we love that it ended with a wild moment like this.

We’re just dying to know what Slick was feeling on the runway. Was she having contractions on the catwalk and hiding them, or did they wait until she was backstage? Whatever the case, she just started motherhood in the most exciting way possible and we couldn’t be happier for the model.