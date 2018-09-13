Selena Gomez Has Legs For Days In Knee-High Boots & Little Black Dress — Sexy New Pic

Selena Gomez rocked a pair of fabulous Fendi boots during NYFW, giving you all the fashion inspo you need for your next night out!

Slay, Selena! Selena Gomez, 26, looked amazing in a pair of Fendi shoes, while out and about during New York Fashion Week. Selena previously showed off just the top half of her look on Sept. 8, when she posted a picture to her Instagram, wearing a black tube dress sipping a cocktail (which, by the way, is now her most liked photo with over 10 million likes!). But, we finally got to see the bottom half of the outfit, and it does not disappoint. Girl is serving some serious lewks!

Selena’s unique shoes are pretty special because, at first, they appear to be black pumps paired with knee-high, sheer, Fendi logo tights, but – get this – they are actually boots. Sel is a fashion icon and is never one to shy away from experimenting with her look and since everyone from Olivia Culpo to Priyanka Chopra was seen rocking Fendi during NYFW, it’s no surprise she was rocking the stylish brand, too!

If you want to try out this cool trend for yourself and have a cool $1,190 to spare, you can buy the boots on Fendi‘s website. If not, perhaps you just want to try some pumps and regular old knee-highs and save a ton of cash!

Of course, Selena knows more than a thing or two about fashion as she just designed her own collection for Coach and sat front row during their fashion show on Sept. 11. She’s also continued her fashion week slay when she clapped back at Stefano Gabbana, one half of famed fashion house, Dolce and Gabbana, by rocking the word “ugly” in her hair after he used that word to describe her back in June! We can’t wait to see what else Selena has up her sleeve, fashion-wise, as she is one of our go-to stars for fashion inspiration!