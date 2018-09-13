‘Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan: Cheryl & Toni Are In A ‘Full Blown Relationship’ In Season 3

‘Riverdale’ season 3 is only a few weeks away, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Vanessa Morgan to get the scoop on Choni! Rest assured, they’re in a ‘full blown relationship now.’

Riverdale season 3 will premiere Oct. 10 on The CW, and it’s totally going to be the season of Choni. Cheryl and Toni’s relationship is going to continue to evolve over the course of the upcoming episodes. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Vanessa Morgan on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys Awards on Sept. 8 about all things Choni.

Don’t worry, Cheryl and Toni are “going steady” when the show picks up for season 3, and Vanessa thinks that Cheryl is going to “own” being a Serpent this season. Plus, Vanessa talks Jughead being the new head of the Serpents. Check out our Q&A below.

What can you say for Cheryl and Toni for season 3?

Vanessa Morgan: We are in a full blown relationship now, so I guess we will see where that goes because we are only on episode six. I don’t know much yet, but I do know we are going steady and that is good. So hopefully the Riverdale fandom gets to see more of that!

How will Cheryl adapt to being a Serpent?

Vanessa Morgan: I think she is going to own it because Cheryl is the boss and everybody knows that. I think she is going to love it because she doesn’t have a family of her own that has ever treated her properly and the Serpents are… if you are loyal to the Serpents, then they will take care of you!

Is there a darker vibe in season 3?

Vanessa Morgan: There is! There is a darker vibe and I am super into it! I kind of like it more than season two.

As much as we want to move forward, will there be Toni backstory?

Vanessa Morgan: I actually don’t know yet. As of up to episode six, I don’t know the back story yet but I am very much so hoping that happens!

Will Toni help out Jughead since he is the head of the Serpents? What challenges might he face?

Vanessa Morgan: Oooh! I mean, being the leader, you are going to face the most challenges. Any problem that happens with the gang, you are going to be the one that everyone looks to for all the answers. I think Toni is one of his best friends, so she’ll be there and she will have his back. That hasn’t changed and I really feel that relationship.