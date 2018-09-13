Rihanna Looks Stunning At Diamond Ball After Her Triumphant NYFW Show

Just one day after her show-stopping NYFW runway show, Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball charity event, and looked amazing on the red carpet. See her head-to-toe look here!



Rihanna, 30, held her fourth annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Sept. 13 and it was star-studded. Rihanna graced us with her presence, wearing a breathtaking ivory outfit on the carpet. RiRi looked stunning, as always, in a sheer, lace pantsuit that covered nearly every inch of her skin. The look was pulled together with a full skirt, cinched in at the waist, which gave the impression of an elaborate bow. We’d expect nothing less from Rihanna, especially on a big night like the Diamond Ball, which featured a performance by Childish Gambino. It was major!

La La Anthony, Issa Rae, Nikki Hilton, and Paris Hilton were just some of the other gorgeous women who also walked the red carpet and looked flawless. Issa actually hosted the show, which benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna is the founder of CLF, which among other things, helps girls all over the world get a quality education. Last year, RiRi rocked a black, high-low ball gown with black stockings and strappy high heels. She looked gorgeous with silky waves in her hair.

She took the name Diamond Ball to heart, rocking two humungous diamond necklaces! This year she wore huge baubles in her ears, providing some bling to her very elegant look.

Rihanna must still be smiling from the massive success of her New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 12. The Savage X Fenty presentation featured Bella and Gigi Hadid, a very pregnant Slick Woods (who reportedly went into labor right after the show!) as well as models of all shapes, sizes and colors. It was truly a unique expression of love and inclusivity!