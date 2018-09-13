Rihanna Slays In Teeny Black Leather Dress For Party After Turning Heads At Her NYFW Show

Rihanna is taking over New York Fashion Week! The singer and fashion designer stepped out in a tiny black leather dress for an after-party following her Savage x Fenty show. Check out the super hot photos!

Rihanna, 30, is a fashion icon, so it’s not a surprise she changed into a sexy black leather dress for an New York City after-party on Sept. 12. After her amazing Savage x Fenty fashion show, the fashion designer headed to 1OAK in the tiny mini dress, which featured a thigh-high hemline and chains hugging her waist. She also wore pendant necklace, sparkling bracelet, tights, and see-through heels. Ri’s hair fell in loose waves, and she topped her look off with fashionable sunglasses.

This vampy look is one of our favorite Rihanna looks yet. Earlier at her Savage x Fenty NYFW show, Rihanna sizzled in a sheer brown dress. Her sexy curves were on full display! Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway for Rihanna’s show, and the designer looked so excited to show off her newest collection.

The singer just dropped her latest collection and posted the hottest promotional photo on her Instagram. Rihanna slayed in a lime green leopard print lingerie set that is the very definition of sexy. “Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make,” Rihanna told Vogue. “Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court. As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them—ever.” In addition to lingerie, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line also includes satin restraints, handcuffs, and crops. Rihanna wants you to be your sexiest and naughtiest self!