Olivia Munn Is Sexy As Hell In Plunging Dress With Major Slit Amidst ‘The Predator’ Drama

Olivia Munn stunned in a silver plunging dress with a thigh-high slit while walking the red carpet at the premiere for ‘The Predator.’ The actress also opened up about the controversy surrounding the film.

Queen of thigh-high slits and plunging necklines! Olivia Munn looked absolutely gorgeous in a silver Laura Basci dress for the premiere of her new movie, The Predator at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Sept. 12. The long-sleeved metallic gown featured a deep v-neck and a thigh-high slit that gave a peek at her point-toe Christian Louboutin heels. Munn kept the accessories to a minimum with gold earrings, letting the dress speak for itself.

Munn’s beauty look screamed Old Hollywood glamour thanks to a matte red lipstick, minimal eye makeup, and a dewy complexion. She wore her hair down in soft waves, with one side clipped up behind her ear with a delicate barrette.

Earlier this month, the actress made headlines for successfully lobbying 20th Century Fox to cut a scene in the sci-fi thriller that featured actor Steven Wilder Streigel, director Shane Blake‘s longtime friend who Munn learned is a registered sex offender, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Soon after the news broke that the studio chose to cut the scene just days before the film’s release, Munn opened up about the aftermath on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She explained to Ellen DeGeneres that she felt “iced out” by her co-stars who wouldn’t talk or respond to her when she reached out to them after finding out about Streigel’s past. Many of her co-stars, including Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook, have since publicly praised Munn and apologized for their initial silence.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star opened up to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about how appreciative she is for the widespread solidarity and support she’s received. “I knew that my friends and family would always stand by me, and that always means a lot, but truthfully the amazing outpouring of support and shared outrage from the fan’s, social media, the news outlets, that has been honestly the most surprising thing,” she said. “Just to have everyone on the same page… that’s honestly been the most amazing thing just to see that.”

She also revealed that her co-stars have grown more supportive of her. “The support from my co-stars has been amazing, and it’s been really special for me to receive that,” Munn shared. “So I’m just really happy that we’re in a time in the world where people are listening.”

Munn also knows how important having these discussions are. “I’m just really happy that there’s a conversation that’s come about,” Munn told ET. “People can understand how hard it is to speak out. Because it’s not just in Hollywood that this happens… This happens all around the the world, and the dialog that’s come about has been so important.”