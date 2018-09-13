The Search For A New Superman Might Be Harder Than Batman: Here’s Why

No more adventures in Metropolis? With both Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck reportedly hanging up their capes, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard we’ll be seeing a new Batman long before they name a new Superman.

Look up in the sky! Is that a bird? Is it a plane? Is it…Michael B. Jordan? With Henry Cavill, 35, no longer playing the Last Son of Krypton, the Black Panther star has reportedly been considered to be the next Superman, according to Deadline. Yet, before everyone gets too excited, a source close to Warner Bros. EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that it’s going to be quite a while before Supes is seen on the big screen. “The search for a new Superman hasn’t started and no names have even be considered.”

“Warner Bros. executives are thinking of introducing the new Superman in another film before they reboot the franchise,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but all decisions on what is next are years down the line. We won’t be seeing anything ‘Superman’ for a few years. Its just not a priority right now.” So, when they do finally name a new Superman, the first glimpse of this new Man of Steel will likely come as a brief cameo in another film down the road. Maybe as a post-credit scene in The Batman?

Reports of Henry Cavill’s exit from the role broke on Sept. 12, as contract negotiations fell through over a Superman cameo in the upcoming Shazam! movie, as well as future appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The news came a day after Revenge Of The Fans reported that Warner Bros. had requested mockups be made that showed Games of Thrones star Kit Harington, 31, dressed as Batman. Ben Affleck, 46, is reportedly no longer portraying the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming stand-alone film, The Batman, so the rumor that execs wanted Jon Snow as Bruce Wayne sent fans into a frenzy.

Many weren’t happy at the rumor, but they can rest easy. James Hibberd, Entertainment Weekly’s Editor at Large, said that “the first time Kit Harington heard about this Batman rumor is when I called his rep yesterday to ask.” Seems like he’s staying in Westeros for now. Until then, Warner Bros is focusing less on Superman and more on Supergirl, Oren Uziel has been tasked with writing a script. It seems the “Last Daughter of Krypton” is more of a priority right now.