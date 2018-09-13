15 Models Slaying In Lingerie On The Runway: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

Who says lingerie is only for the bedroom? These models looked hot, hot, HOT rocking the runway in just bras and panties. Take a look!

It takes a lot of confidence to strut down a runway in anything, let alone lingerie! But models show a lot of skin in barely-there underwear and look stunning doing it all the time during Fashion Week. In fact, Rihanna, 30, debuted her Savage x Fenty collection at NYFW on Sept. 12 and sent gorgeous women of all shapes and colors down the catwalk in lingerie. Slick Woods, one of the two pregnant models, even delivered her baby right after the show! She sported her massive baby bump on the runway with nothing to cover up besides black pasties and a cutout lace one-piece. Sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, walked the same show in gorgeous baby blue and forest green sets.

It was no surprise to see these two strutting their stuff in lingerie since they’re both Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show veterans at this point! Every year, the lingerie company televises their incredible catwalk, showcasing models like Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swaneopoel. Whether they’re wearing $10 million fantasy bras studded with jewelry or walking in colorful cheeky undies, they always blow the audience away. Not only are they flaunting endless legs and bright colors, but they look like they’re having a blast as they smile and pose for the camera.

We admire their rock hard confidence! While so many models and celebrities wear bra and underwear sets in magazines and on Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game to take that same look to the runway. That means the stars can’t use photoshop or pick their favorite shot out of one hundred — their lingerie walk is real and in front of an audience.

We’ve got to applaud them for being so brave and showing so much skin on high-profile catwalks. Their body confidence is as on point as their stunning outfits!