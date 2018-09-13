Sugar Ray Leonard is taking on a different type of match in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Match Game.’ The boxing champ has a message for Mark Duplass in this hilarious sneak peek!

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 13 episode of Match Game, the celebrities have to guess what boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard could be changing his name to. The game gets hilariously heated when actor and director Mark Duplass says, “The lack of Sugar has been a problem because I beat the sh*t out of him backstage. He is very low energy.” Mark successfully matches the fill-in-the-blank phrase with the contestant.

When it’s Sugar turn, he has something that he has to say to Mark. “Well, before I answer… Mark, I will kick your ass.” Mark looks a little scared, to be honest! But it’s all in good fun. “Three liquids just came out of my body, and I don’t know what they are,” Mark jokes. It’s not Match Game without a few good laughs!

Sugar and Mark will be joined by host Alec Baldwin and celebs like Pamela Anderson, Ali Wentworth, Tisha Campbell-Martin, and Adam Carolla on this star-studded panel of celebrities on an all-new episode of Match Game, which will air Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC. The show features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. The contestants for the Sept. 13 episode are Kristian Albright (hometown: Wallington, New Jersey), Todd Robbins (hometown: Glen Cove, New York), Drea Murray (hometown: New York, New York), and Brian Roland (hometown: Brooklyn, New York).