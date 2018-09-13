Mac Miller 911 Call: Listen To Friend’s Desperate Plea For Help

After a male friend found Mac Miller dead in the rapper’s home on Sept. 7, he made a desperate phone call, begging for authorities to help. Listen to the heartbreaking 911 call here.

Mac Miller’s friend walked onto a tragic scene at the 26-year-old rapper’s San Fernando Valley home. After the friend phoned the police to get help for Mac, the responding authorities pronounced the rapper dead on Sept. 7, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that his death was caused by an apparent overdose. “Please, hurry!” the desperate caller says, almost sobbing. You can listen to the redacted call in TMZ’s audio file below.

LAFD paramedics also gave us the following statement: “Today, Sept. 7th at 11:42 am, LA Fire units responded to the 116000 block of West Valleycrest for unspecified medical complaint. This was a call that came through the 911 system, there were no medical transports from this incident. LAPD was notified and did respond.” Meanwhile LAPD told us, “The incident we responded too, from LAFD, was a death investigation, on the 116000 block of Valleycrest. The identity of the victim will have to come from coroner’s office.”

Sadly, this friend’s phone call was in vain. Mac’s body was dead for many hours before his friend discovered his body, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. When cops and paramedics arrived at Mac’s San Fernando Valley home, it was “clear” that he had died long before. Mac’s friends were reportedly partying with Mac the night before his death, staying until the early hours of Sept. 7. Mac’s body was found around noon, dead from an apparent overdose.

The tragic news arrives after years of the “Self Care” rapper reportedly battling personal demons. Mac crashed his G-Wagon into a utility pole and left the scene of the wreck on May 17. He later confessed, leading to a DUI and hit and run arrest. Mac also admitted that he started doing drugs at the age of 15, which eventually led to his abuse of lean, he shared in a 2013 interview with Noisey. Even his ex-girlfriend of two years, Ariana Grande, admitted she had “cared for [Mac] and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course),” in a tweet on May 23 following Mac’s DUI.

Mac posted an eerie video to his Instagram Story on the night of his death. It featured a turntable playing his recent track “So It Goes,” in which Mac raps, “Nine lives, never die, f**k a heaven, I’m still gettin’ high//Never mind, did I mention I’m Fine.” But Mac’s substance abuse is not how loved ones and fans will remember the talented rapper and producer, as evidenced by the many tweets commemorating Mac from stars like Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, and so many more. Rest in peace, Mac Miller.