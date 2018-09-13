Fact or fake? Lady Gaga reminisced on old tabloids in her Sept. 13 video with ‘Vogue’ and revealed the truth on her hypothetical penis. Watch her response, here.

You know you’ve made it big when fans speculate that you have a penis. Lady Gaga, 32, brought up a rumor that blew up soon after her debut album, The Fame, released in 2008. The pop sensation was asked what’s the “strangest rumor” she’s ever heard about herself in a 73 Questions video interview with Vogue, uploaded on Sept. 13. Gaga barely blinked before answering, “That I have a penis.” Well, the question already gives you the answer: It was just a rumor!

The rumor first started after a picture of the “Poker Face” singer surfaced from England’s 2009 Glastonbury Festival. The shot was taken at an upwards angle, and you could therefore see up her dress. Many spied what they mistook as a bulge, and hence, the hermaphrodite rumors began. But this isn’t the first time Lady Gaga has addressed the rumor, discussing it with none other than Barbara Walters, of all people. “You know, there also is this strange rumor that you’re part man, part woman. You’ve heard that rumor?” the veteran journalist asked Lady Gaga in a televised 2010 interview. She then inquired if it was true, which Lady Gaga responded simply with, “No.” But Gaga later added, “At first it was very strange and everyone sorta said, ‘That’s really quite a story!’ But in a sense, I portray myself in a very androgynous way, and I love androgyny.”

Later during the Vogue interview, the performer brought up a more important way she’d like to be remembered. “I would like to be remembered for the message behind ‘Born This Way,'” she admitted. “I would like to be remembered for believing that people are equal. I would like to be remembered for being courageous and different.” Gaga has been a long-time champion and defender of LGBTQ rights, so we believe her wish will come true! And she won’t have to worry about being “different” — from the many dramatic gowns she’s flaunted to promote her upcoming film A Star Is Born, from wearing a raw meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga has always been a pioneer, whether it be by fashion, music, or equality.

Watch the full interview above. And if you want to jump right to the penis question, start at 44 seconds in!