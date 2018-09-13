Kendall Jenner shared a video of her sister Kylie opening up about being bullied by ‘the whole world’ since she was a child. Watch the emotional clip here.

Kylie Jenner knows what it’s like to be bullied, and she wants to send support to fans who may be having similar experiences. In a Snapchat video shared on Twitter by sister Kendall Jenner, the lip-kit mogul opens up about being bullied by “the whole world.” The clip first surfaced on Instagram thanks to the fan account kyliekedit, who was unsure on who originally edited the Snapchat video together with footage of the reality star. It’s unclear when Kylie actually filmed the video.

Kylie begins by addressing the opinions she believes her fans have about her. “Half of you guys think that I’m weird and the other half think I’m funny,” she starts, adding, “But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine from the whole world, it feels like sometimes. And I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this.”

She then goes into explaining that this “isn’t a pity party” but just a way to give advice to fans dealing with bullying. “There’s bullies everywhere, so this is just a little Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change,” she said. “This is for others with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone.” She wraps up by telling viewers to “spread love.”

Kendall shared the fan edit on Twitter with a heart emoji and the tag for her sister’s account. The model also posted the video to her Instagram story, this time with a longer caption. “This is important,” she wrote, adding, “love you sister @kyliejenner.”

Kendall posted the video just three days after confessing that she used to be “mean” to her younger sibling and her friend Jordyn Woods when she was a teenager. “I was so mean to them sometimes… just because they had all these friends, they were living it good and I was so lonely and in my bed by myself,” she revealed in an interview on Beats 1 Zaza World Radio.