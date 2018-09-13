Kylie Jenner flaunted her booty in a pair of tight latex pants! See her sexy outfit that totally rivals her sister Kim Kardashian’s bootylicious look!

It looks like Kim Kardashian has some competition! Kylie Jenner recently stepped out from a studio session in pants that flawlessly showed off her booty! In addition to the black skintight latex pants, she also wore a fitted Dior T-shirt. Check out her latest, steamy look that totally rivals Kim’s booty pics below!

While Kylie definitely gave off major Kim vibes in these new photos, the lip kit mogul also opened about how her other sister Kendall Jenner pranked her when she was younger. In a Q&A with her mom Kris Jenner, Kylie was asked, “Remind me, did Kendall chop your bangs off?” Kris asked. “Yes,” Kylie revealed. “She said we were going to the playhouse. She took scissors, we got into the playhouse and she just starting cutting the hair off my whole head!”

However, Kendall also shared a video of Kylie opening up about being bullied on Twitter. “Half of you guys think that I’m weird and the other half think I’m funny,” Kylie said. “But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine from the whole world, it feels like sometimes. And I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this… There’s bullies everywhere, so this is just a little Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change. This is for others with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Kylie. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above!