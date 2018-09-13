Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Planning To Have More Than 1 More Kid In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

She has three kids already, but Kourtney Kardashian isn’t done! In a new ‘KUWTK’ preview, she admits that she has babies on the brain — and she wants more than just one!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39 is ready for more kids! In a new preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 34, reveals that she wants Kim Kardashian, 37, to be her daughter’s legal guardian, but Kourtney isn’t bothered by the snub. After all, she already has three kids of her own…and she admits she’s even planning to expand on that. “You want one more?” Khloe asks her in the clip, to which Kourtney responds, “One plus…” Kourtney has made it clear that being a mom is the most important part of her life, so it’s no surprise that she’d want to expand her brood.

Of course, this was filmed months ago, before Kourt and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, broke up. The pair took a romantic vacation together at the beginning of July, but split shortly after returning home. The breakup was confirmed in August, after Younes was spotted looking flirty with Jordan Ozuna during a trip to Mexico. Plus, Kourtney’s other ex, and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, is also not an option at the moment — he’s in a steady relationship with Sofia Richie, after all.

It’s unclear if Kourt’s views on more kids have changed now that she’s single again, but she’s expressed in the past that having at least one more baby is definitely in her plans. The 39-year-old is already a mom to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. She certainly has her hands full, regardless of whether or not she adds a new baby to the mix!