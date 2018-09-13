Kenya Moore Reveals She Already Weighs 200 Lbs. & Still Has A Few Mos. Of Pregnancy To Go

Look at that beautiful bump! Kenya looks ready to pop in her latest pregnancy pic, but her baby’s still got a ways to grow. She looks incredible — take a look!

Fans thought Kenya Moore, 47, was lying about her pregnancy when she first made the announcement — but there’s no denying it now! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared yet another picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, showing it off in a tight pink dress that hugged her belly. She was glowing in the shot with her hair down and makeup on point, captioning it simply, “Oh baby!” When her co-star Kandi Burruss noted that Kenya’s little one was “all the way out there now,” the soon-to-be momma cleared that right up. She isn’t due as soon as it looks like she is! “Still have a few months to go,” she said. “And I weigh 200 lbs!”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kenya put her baby bump on display recently. She’s been showing it off from the beginning, either bare or covered in tight dresses, and fans can’t stop telling her how phenomenal she looks. She makes pregnancy look perfect! “You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly,” one fan wrote. “You will snap right back!” But Kenya wrote right back and admitted that her “boobs and butt [are] way bigger.” We doubt she’ll be too concerned with getting rid of the baby weight immediately after she gives birth, though. She’s been waiting for this little one for too long to do anything but dote over it for awhile.

Kenya announced that she and her husband Marc Daly were having their first child in April after undergoing IVF and struggling to conceive.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late… this year,” she said on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1 episode. Such amazing news! We can’t wait for her to embark on this new journey.