Kylie Jenner Reveals Cruel Prank Kendall Once Played On Her: She Cut The Hair ‘Off My Whole Head’

Girls will be girls! Following Kendall Jenner’s recent confession that she was ‘mean’ while growing up, Kylie shared a story proving just how mean things got!

During a newly released Q&A with her mom, Kris Jenner, 62, Kylie Jenner, 21, took a walk down memory lane and chatted about her childhood. At one point, she shared a hilarious story about the time her big sis, Kendall Jenner, 22, tried to chop her locks off! “Remind me, did Kendall chop your bangs off?” Kris asked. “Yes,” Kylie admitted. “She said we were going to the playhouse. She took scissors, we got into the playhouse and she just starting cutting the hair off my whole head!” Poor Kylie!

The confession came just two days after Kendall took some time to reflect on past memories for herself. During an interview on Beats 1 Zaza World Radio, the model got super honest about rough patches in her family through the years. “I was so mean to them [Kylie and friends] sometimes… just because they had all these friends, they were living it good and I was so lonely and in my bed by myself,” she confessed, citing the reasons behind her mean streak.

Kylie’s Q&A was just one portion of her interview with Glamour UK, which she graces the cover of this September. In fact, Kylie shot not one, but THREE covers with the magazine! The gorgeous series of photos features three very different beauty looks. One with Kylie’s hair pulled back, one where she rocks metallic purple lipstick, and one where she flaunts chic beach waves. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared some pretty profound words in the spread. “So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin. Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass too,” she said.

Don’t worry though – these days the tight-knit sisters have nothing but love for each other. Kendall and Kylie are slowly but surely taking over the world together, by way of co-authoring a novel, founding a clothing line, and continuing to film their famed reality show. Get it girls!