Kailyn Lowry Slammed For Mocking Jenelle Evans’ Post Asking For Prayers Ahead Of Hurricane

Jenelle isn’t evacuating her North Carolina home, and Kailyn called her ‘crazy’ when she asked for prayer. Did the diss take things too far? Fans sure think so.

Jenelle Evans, 26, lives in North Carolina with her family, where Hurricane Florence is expected to hit Friday morning. But instead of evacuating, Jenelle, her husband David Eason and her kids are staying put. Not only did the Teen Mom star make this clear with her tweets about 100-foot extension cords and laundry prep, but she posted a picture of herself in the rain wearing a bikini and a hat, smile on her face and arms spread wide. “Pray for the Carolinas. Our linemen. And first responders,” she said. Of course, Kailyn Lowry, 26, had to respond to this. She reposted the shot of her co-star and asked fans to pray for Jenelle. “I think she’s crazy.”

And even though she’s been slammed by fans for making fun of Jenelle in the face of a hurricane, Kailyn hasn’t deleted the photo. She’s even included links in her bio and her story to an article about her refusal to leave her home and keep her family out of danger. Kailyn’s comments section does include some support, but is mostly made up of people calling her “petty,” “rotten” and a “bully.” One fan wrote, “You need to grow up. This is not a joke. This is serious.” While Jenelle hasn’t responded directly, she did tweet, “I do not live in the evacuation zone or a flood area. Not sure what county you think I live in.”

Jenelle may not be evacuating, but over 1 million other North and South Carolina residents have fled the area. Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose of Bravo’s Southern Charm, which is filmed in Charleston, all left town. Patricia Altschul, though, decided to pull a Jenelle and stay behind. “House on lockdown,” she said. “Shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for. Bring it on.“

Already have a power outage. 😩 Trying to wash clothes and get ready for this hurricane. What else is this day going to consist of? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #HurricaneFlorence — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 11, 2018

Here’s to hoping stars like Jenelle and Patricia remain A-OK during Hurricane Florence — and that some people will turn to prayer, supportive words or simply silence before mockery. This is a serious situation, and really not an appropriate place for Kailyn to drag in more of her drama with Jenelle.