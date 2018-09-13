Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Make Secret Trip For Marriage License Sparking Wedding Rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one step closer to tying the knot as they reportedly headed to a courthouse in NYC to apply for a marriage license. We’ve got the exciting details.

Justin Bieber, 24, and fiancée Hailey Baldwin, 21, have reportedly taken the big step of applying for a marriage license! The two were photographed on Sept. 13 entering a courthouse in New York City to apply for the legal paperwork that will allow them to become husband and wife according to TMZ. The site reports “Several eyewitnesses say the two were inside the Marriage Bureau in NYC and Justin was emotional. The eyewitnesses say he was crying and at one point said to his fiancée, ‘I can’t wait to marry you, baby.'”

They may have even tied the knot according to the site! “One person said Justin said to a court official, ‘Thanks for keeping it on the DL.’ Another claims the court official was a ‘judge’ …which insinuates they got married,” the site reported even though TMZ couldn’t confirm that they tied the knot. The site also says another eyewitness claims to have overheard Justin say they were leaving the country shortly so maybe they’ve got a destination wedding planned?

In New York, a marriage license is valid for 60 days from the time it’s filed, which means Justin and Hailey could tie the knot anytime in the next two months. Hailey did spark wedding talk by wearing a gorgeous white mini dress with long puffy sleeves while holding Justin’s hand as they entered the courthouse. The Biebs looked casual as ever in a horizontal brown and white long-sleeved shirt and long black shorts. If they did in fact tie the knot in front of a judge, the wedding ceremony will simply be a formality for family and friends to celebrate.

The speed at which they could have wed would have matched their whirlwind engagement. After a short romance in 2016, the couple reunited in June and by July 7, Justin put a giant diamond ring on the model’s hand and asked her to be his wife. They’ve already done pre-marriage counseling and seemed to be making a rush to the altar as soon as possible. Hailey’s aunt Kim Basinger already confirmed that her daughter — Hailey’s cousin Ireland Baldwin — is going to be a member of the wedding party. Justin’s pal and tour buddy Post Malone then confirmed he would be hosting Justin’s G-rated fishing and chilling bachelor party.