Julie Chen: The Shocking Way She Showed Support For Ex CBS CEO Husband Les Moonves

Julie Chen has finally broken her silence about husband Les Moonves after the longtime CBS CEO stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations. We’ve got the way she proved she’s standing by her man.

Julie Chen, 48, has remained radio silent about her husband Les Moonves stepping down as CBS’ chairman on Sept. 9 amid sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations. Until now. On the Sept. 13 episode of Big Brother, she did something she’s never done in her years of hosting the CBS reality show. While didn’t address the controversy around her 68-year-old husband, she made it crystal clear that she’s standing by him in support. As she signed off she said “I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight,” with heart and conviction. When the broadcast started, she did her usual introduction saying “Good evening, I’m Julie Chen. Welcome to double eviction night!” so the way in which she signed off was a strong statement that she’s still proud to be Les’ wife.

Les stepped down after 15 years atop the eye network after a series of Ronan Farrow articles for The New Yorker which profiled women who accused the corporate chief of inappropriate workplace conduct and sexual harassment. He’s going to walk away incredibly rich, as reports have claimed that he’s getting a $120 million golden parachute package. Julie hasn’t appeared on her daytime show The Talk since Les left CBS, issuing a statement saying “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family.” Her Big Brother appearance was Julie’s first time on TV since her husband’s resignation.

Despite her public brave face about her husband’s situation, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s devastated by the claims against Les. “Julie is completely heartbroken by the humiliating allegations against her husband Les which have preceded his leaving CBS. She feels stunned and embarrassed. Julie has always taken pride in her reputation for defending women from predators and sexual harassment so she’s horrified that her husband is now associated with something so ugly. This is a terribly stressful time for her and she absolutely blames Les for putting her in this miserable spot,” a CBS source tells us.

Julie Chen is standing by her husband. She signed off tonight’s @CBSBigBrother, for the first time ever I believe, with: “I’m Julie Chen Moonves.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VPzgllZYI0 — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 14, 2018

Prior to Les’ resignation, Julie released a statement saying “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.” Les has maintained his innocence and claimed he had “consensual relationships” with three of the women in the New Yorker article.