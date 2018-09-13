‘BIP’: Jenna’s Alleged Cheating Is A ‘Huge Blow’ To Jordan — Are Things Really Over For Good?

Jordan Kimball is heartbroken over Jenna Cooper’s alleged cheating, and a source told us EXCLUSIVELY if he ever plans on getting back together with his ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ costar.

Fans were gutted when allegations that, Bachelor In Paradise star, Jenna Cooper, cheated on fiancé, Jordan Kimball, just hours before their engagement episode aired. Jordan is, understandably, not taking the news well, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordan’s in shock right now, his world has been rocked by everything that has gone down in the last couple of days,” the source revealed. “He comes across as the kind of guy that doesn’t let anything get to him but this has been a huge blow.” So sad!

The source also opened up about what the future holds for Jordan and Jenna and whether or not they will get back together. “He’s ended things as of now and is taking a step back while he waits to get all the facts. He’s still in communication with her but he’s taking some time for himself, this is very rough for him, he feels betrayed and is saying it’s over with Jenna.”

Jordan has been open about his heartbreak and publicly called of their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 12, saying hat he made the, “decision to remove myself from the relationship.” Just three hours after his gut-wrenching post, Jenna took to Instagram to deny the allegations, saying they the texts were “fabricated” and that she would be pursuing legal action against whoever released them.

The texts in question are pretty damning and reveal Jenna allegedly texting another man that she was seeing all summer. In the texts, the person who is allegedly Jenna tells the man that she didn’t love Jordan and was only with him to advance her career. She also allegedly promised the mystery man that she would to break up Jordan and–get this– “make him look bad” in the process! Yikes!

While Jenna lawyers up, Jordan will be working on healing his broken heart. “He was totally in love with Jenna and now he feels heartbroken and confused like he doesn’t even know who she is anymore which really hurts,” the source also said. “Jenna has been denying everything to him but he’s having a hard time knowing what to believe.” Hopefully Jordan can get the closure he needs soon!