‘BIP’: Jordan Admits He’s Forgiven Jenna For Alleged Cheating — Why He’s Being ‘Extremely Civil’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Jordan Kimball shockingly revealed that he has forgiven Jenna Cooper in the wake of cheating allegations. Here’s why he’s still ‘here for her.’

Jordan Kimball isn’t holding any grudges. After breaking off his engagement to Jenna Cooper following allegations that she cheated on him, the Bachelor in Paradise star confessed that he’s already forgiven her. “I’m remaining extremely civil,” Jordan, 26, said on Reality Steve’s podcast from Sept. 12, according to Us Weekly. “In the most uncomfortable way, I am here for her because she is really going through a tough time. I have forgiven her, and it hurts me to even have to forgive her because that means that I’ve accepted that this has happened.”

ICYMI, Reality Steve published screenshots of alleged text messages between the social media manager, 29, and another man just hours before the couple’s engagement was revealed on the season 5 finale of Paradise aired on Sept. 11. The following day, the Bachelorette alum announced on Instagram that he decided to end the relationship. Jenna quickly denied the cheating allegations, but Jordan admitted to People that he firmly believed his fiancée wrote the messages in question.

“She’s just been denying it,” Jordan said on the podcast. “She’s been telling me that she’s going to prove it all wrong. And she’s asked me if I’m going to be there for her, and I’m like, ‘Look, you’ve got to prove it wrong first.’” The male model noted that he isn’t okay with fans attacking his ex on social media over the allegations, though. “I think it’s awful,” he said. “I don’t think anyone deserves that.”

Jordan later explained that he feels like Jenna “played” him. “Once you get played, the last thing you want to do is get fooled as well,” he said. “Right now I have to take myself away from this until it’s proven otherwise. And with all this information, the likeliness of that… this makes no sense that this could be someone framing her. It’s a lot to take in. It’s been a very short amount of time.”