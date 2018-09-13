Jenelle Evans’ Family Blaming Husband David Eason For Her Decision Not To Evacuate For Hurricane

Hurricane Florence isn’t the only storm Jenelle Evans’ husband is facing. Jenelle’s family thinks it’s David’s fault his own family didn’t flee, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Hurricane Florence has approached North Carolina’s coast on Sept. 13 as of 8 p.m. EDT, according to the National Hurricane Center. But Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, and her family aren’t leaving their North Caroline abode! Jenelle’s family is now blaming her husband David Eason, 30, for her fight instead of flight decision, we’ve learned. “Jenelle is not going against any mandatory evacuation orders,” a Teen Mom insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Her county (Oak Island) did issue a voluntary evacuation order for residents but it was not mandatory, so Jenelle’s not going against any of the orders.”

“She says she and David have taken all the necessary precautions as far as getting water and food ready. And they’ve secured the house and put plywood over the windows so the glass won’t shatter,” our insider continues. Jenelle showed off her storm preparations to her Instagram viewers, sharing a selfie by a plywood-covered window on Sept. 12. She went to such great lengths to board up the windows that in her next video, her children ate snacks in the dark! But the rest of Jenelle’s family don’t feel so reassured. “Of course that hasn’t stopped people worrying about Jenelle. A lot of her friends and family are blaming David for this decision, but Jenelle is insisting it was just as much her choice,” our insider adds. “She’s confident that the best choice for her family is to stay put and ride out the storm and she really wishes people would just stop judging her and worry about their own families.” Jenelle also tweeted that she “does not live in the evacuation zone or a flood area” on Sept. 12. But we have to admit, the winds were shaking up the trees pretty badly in another video that Jenelle uploaded to her Instagram Story! Her husband didn’t look too shaken by the storm’s approach, however, who was videoed cruising on his motorcycle the same day.

Jenelle’s family aren’t the only ones criticizing her reaction to Hurricane Florence. Co-star Kailyn Lowry, 26, mocked Jenelle after she posted a picture of herself in the rain, wearing nothing but a bikini and hat. “Pray for the Carolinas. Our linemen. And first responders,” she wrote to accompany the shot. Kailyn offered some prayers, but not the kind Jenelle was hoping for. Kailyn did ask fans to pray for Jenelle but wrote, “I think she’s crazy.” But Jenelle clapped back at the critics, tweeting on Sept. 12, “I don’t get why everyone’s offended by my profile pic I posted yesterday… I’m in the path of the hurricane, that picture is from months ago while fishing, asking for prayers…. what SO bad or disrespectful about that?”

But never mind Twitter. We just hope Jenelle and her family stay safe!