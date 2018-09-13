Gigi Hadid Puts Her Butt On Display In Sexy Sheer Jumpsuit At NYFW Party

After walking in lingerie for Rihanna’s fashion week show, Gigi Hadid went to dinner and a party with her sister in a sexy, sheer sequin jumpsuit that showed off her toned booty! See her look below.

Silver siren! New York Fashion Week is officially over, and to celebrate, Gigi Hadid, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, hit the town for a nice steak dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Gigi stunned, wearing a silver sequin jumpsuit with a black bodysuit underneath. The jumpsuit was sheer, and her bodysuit was a thong, so she was showing off her booty to the cameras! She paired the look with sky high, black strappy sandals. Her skin was glowing and radiant, and her hair was styled in a wet look — it was slicked back away from her face.

After dinner, Gigi hit her Messika Jewelry collaboration party wearing this sexy look. Bella wore baggy plaid pants, a lavender shirt and sneakers for their night out. They must be relieved that New York Fashion Week is over — but now, it’s onto London, Milan and Paris! These sisters are on top of their modeling game and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon! We love seeing them on the runway!

Earlier in the night, Gigi showed off her sexy body in stunning lingerie at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion week show in Brooklyn. She was among the many models, who ranged dramatically in sizes, and skin tones. There were even pregnant models on the runway! Rihanna made sure everyone saw a version of themselves on that catwalk! Gigi has worn so many amazing outfits during Fashion Week parties as well as on the runway this season — check out the gallery above to see her best NYFW looks!