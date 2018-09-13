Eminem Fires Back At Machine Gun Kelly & Reignites Feud: ‘I Don’t Give A F***’ About You

If you thought the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly was over, think again. Shady reignited the feud by dissing MGK, saying there are ‘so many f*cking rappers better’ than him!

There’s nothing like a good rap feud, and while the beef between Machine Gun Kelly, 28, and Eminem, 45, might not yet compare to the feuds of the past (Jay Z vs Nas, Biggie vs Tupac, etc.) it’s still entertaining. Initially, Em kicked off the feud by attacking MGK for comments he allegedly made about Slim’s then-teenage daughter, Hailie Jade, in 2012, but in a conversation with Sway Calloway, 48, Em clarified about the origin of this beef. “The sh*t is, just for the record, the thing that was going on that he was saying about my daughter, I didn’t even know about that until like, literally a year and a half later.”

“It never hit my radar,” Eminem added, “and then one day, you know, you go down the f-cking wormhole of YouTube or whatever right, so I see ‘Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem’s daughter’ whatever right. So, I’m like ‘what the f*ck?’ I click on it …then he starts doing a press run basically about Hailie. I’m like ‘what the f*ck? Yo, my man better chill.’ “

However, it turns out that MGK’s comments about Hailie are not why Eminem attacked Kelly on his new album, Kamikaze “The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is because he got on – first what he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f*ck about your career. You think I actually f*cking think about you? You know how many f*cking rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f*cking conversation.”

“Now,” a frustrated Em said, “I’m in this f*cking weird thing because I’m like, ‘I have to answer this mother*cker, and every time I do that, it makes that person – as ‘irrelevant’ as people say I am in hip-hop – I make them bigger by getting into this thing where I’m like I want to destroy him, but I also don’t want to make him bigger. Because, now you’re a f*cking enemy. I’ll leave it at that.”

Something tells us that this feud is far from over. To recap: Kelly allegedly tweeted some gross comments about Hailie in 2012. “Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter,” Kelly tweeted, according to E! News, “and I have to say, she is hot as f–k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king.” Eminem responded on his track, “Not Alike,” warning MGK about “sneak-dissing” him. MGK then responded with his track, “Rap Devil,” insulting Eminem’s beard, sobriety, and how it took Em “six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss.” He also insulted Eminem’s last four albums as trash. Damn.