Donald Trump Slammed For Falsely Claiming 3,000 People Didn’t Die During Hurricane Maria

Donald Trump claims that the death toll in Puerto Rico is a lie perpetrated by Democrats to make him look bad. No, really. See his shocking tweets and the outraged responses.

You heard that right; the president wholeheartedly believes, wrongly, that 3000 Americans dying during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is a hoax. Donald Trump tweeted in his regular, early morning rant that the quoted figure of deaths during the 2017 hurricane has been overblown, allegedly because his opposition wants to make him look bad as Hurricane Florence is set to ravage the East Coast of mainland US. This is some Shakespeare-level villainy.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000…,” Trump tweeted on the morning of September 12. “…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”

Emergency funding ran out months ago. Trump’s rant comes after Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, formally raised the death toll during Hurricane Maria to an estimated 2,974 from 64 following a study from The George Washington University. The study includes the deaths of Puerto Ricans who were killed by the heat and other complications following the hurricane, which hadn’t been previously included in figures. There may have been “six to 18 deaths” in Puerto Rico when Trump visited (and threw rolls of paper towels at a crowd begging for aid), but the death toll grew exponentially over the past year. Parts of Puerto Rico are still without electricity and water, leaving 1000s of lives in jeopardy. You can see photos of the devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in our gallery above.

Trump is desperate for praise for his handling of Hurricane Maria as the country prepares for Hurricane Florence, saying earlier this week that it was “an incredible, unsung success.” He tweeted on September 12 that, We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming!”

He’s referring to Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who has been critical of Trump’s so-called “support” during the hurricane since the tragedy unfolded. The US was enraptured by images last September of the mayor wading through waist-high water in Puerto Rico’s capital to help rescue her fellow citizens. In response to his recent tweets, Cruz tweeted, “This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!”

Trump is facing extra scrutiny in the face of Hurricane Florence as it was revealed that he transferred $9.8 million from FEMA, the nation’s disaster relief agency, to ICE. The loss of nearly $10 million means FEMA must cut back on training, IT security, and infrastructure investments, according to a document sent to Congress and made public by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore). The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees both FEMA and ICE, said that ICE needed $200 million to cover the cost of detaining and deporting migrants at the US-Mexico border.