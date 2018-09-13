Rihanna, La La Anthony & More Best Dressed At The Diamond Ball

Rihanna held her 4th annual Diamond Ball in New York City on Sept. 13 and the stars aligned, and looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet. See the best dressed looks below!

Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball is one of the biggest events of New York Fashion Week, and this year, it was held at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 13. Obviously, Rihanna killed it on the carpet, wearing a lace unitard topped off by a giant bow that blossomed out into a dramatic skirt. Riri made her show-stopping arrival just one night after her amazing Savage X Fenty fashion show slayed just about everyone who watched. Insecure creator and star Issa Rae hosted the charity event, but before she took the stage, looked amazing on the carpet, shining in her metallic gold gown. Issa is a COVERGIRL ambassador, and we love that you can get her makeup look with drugstore products!

Duckie Thot walked in a bunch of shows during New York Fashion Week, plus attended parties like the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event. She was even seen modeling Rihanna’s lingerie at the Savage x Fenty show last night! She shut down the carpet when she arrived wearing a hot red tassel jumpsuit. The model’s layers of fringe could’ve easily been mistaken for embers, because she was on fire! She always looks flawless.

We absolutely loved seeing La La Anthony on the carpet. Last year at the Diamond Ball, she wore a super sexy sheer silver dress with fringed detail. She was shining from head to toe. We loved her look last year, but this year, her outfit might be even better! The actress experimented more for this ball, wearing an Avant-garde swirl of stripes and circles. Both Nicky and Paris Hilton supported RiRi and The Clara Lionel Foundation. See more pics from the red carpet in the gallery attached above. The men were just as stylish, with A$AP Rocky wearing cool kicks to add an edge to his formal wear and diamond rings. Childish Gambino, a performer at tonight’s star-studded event, was a dream in a royal blue suit, with no dress shirt underneath!

Justine Skye showed off her love for Rihanna by posting the new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk and the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil on her Instagram. “Perfect for Diamond Ball,” she wrote.