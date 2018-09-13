Susan Sarandon & Debra Messing At War Over ‘Good Side’ Of Trump: Fans Take Side In Actresses’ Feud

Donald Trump continues to divide the country — look at Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon. They viciously attacked each other after Susan said Trump’s presidency was ‘unintentionally’ a good thing!

Nearly two years after Donald Trump, 72, won the presidency, the divide between supporters of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders is alive and well in Debra Messing, 50, and Susan Sarandon, 71. The two added another chapter in their political feud on Sept. 12, after Susan – by no means a fan of Trump – told Variety that the “one thing that he’s done that is the most significant” is energize more women and people of color to run for office. Debra, upon seeing Variety’s tweet about the convo, didn’t hold back: “STFU SUSAN.”

“Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT,” Debra said. “I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children indefinitely, in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme Judges who will support [gerrymandering] efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe.”

Debra – who backed Hillary – wasn’t keen on Susan – what you’d call a “Bernie Bro” – was trying to put a positive spin on Trump’s administration. Susan, feeling attacked, tried to get Debra to chill. “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not [the] clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue…”

“I understand why [the] clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said,” Susan said. “Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh”

Normally, this would just be the end, but both Debra and Susan started retweeting their respective supporters, filling up their timelines with people who were either #TeamDebra or #TeamSusan. “I would literally pay for a service to purge @SusanSarandon in every form from my feed. This woman has borne no pain from her stance on Trump and seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages. But thankfully she’s inspired,” one tweeted, while another wrote, “Your obsession has singlehandedly underscored why the centrist/establishment wing of the Democratic Party is out of touch and detested.”

Susan’s comments to Variety harkened back to the start of her feud with Debra. During a March 2016 episode of All In With Chris Hayes, Susan said that a Trump victory would “bring the revolution,” and why it was preferable to Hilary winning (which would seemingly preserve the status quo.)

Following Trump’s win, Susan encouraged people to “reach out in dialogue to those who voted four [Donald].” Debra’s response? “JESUS CHRIST. NOW she wants to give racist, islamophobic, homophobic, sexist, mysogynists a chance! “Pure” 4 Bernie. F*CK everyone else.” So, this latest tiff is just another chapter in a feud that doesn’t seem like it’ll end soon, even if Trump is ousted from the White House.