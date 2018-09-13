Report
Will Colton Underwood Lose His Virginity On ‘The Bachelor’? — Why He Might ‘Pull The Trigger’

Colton Underwood may just come out of his gig as ‘The Bachelor’ without his virginity! Here’s why he may just do it… literally.

Colton Underwood, 26, might be ready to take things to the next level as the new Bachelor! And, by next level, we mean he may be ready to travel to fourth base, according to TMZ. The possibility of Colton losing his virginity on the hit ABC show is very likely, a source tells the site, adding that the former NFL player will be willing to “pull the trigger if he feels one of the finalists is the one.” And, there’s more to the story. —  Colton’s reportedly not expecting the one to be a virgin. “He’ll be an equal opportunity doer,” TMZ reports.

Remember, couples on The Bachelor/Bachelorette can only get intimate once they’ve reached the fantasy suite, which at that point in the show, only three finalists remain in the love game. So, Colton will technically have three options to lose his virginity. — That is, if they accept his invitation to the fantasy suite and consent.

As you may know, Colton rose to fame on the latest season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. Colton’s star power skyrocketed when he revealed to Becca during a date on the show that he was a virgin. Colton’s previously said he was too consumed with football to get down in the sheets.

Colton was officially named the next Bachelor during a live appearance on Good Morning America, September 4. The news came after his split with Tia Booth, which aired just one night prior to the announcement on Bachelor in Paradise. The two actually split months ago when the episode was originally filmed.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Colton just a few weeks before he was named the new Bachelor, where he was confident about becoming the franchise’s new suitor! “It would just depend on where I’m at in my life, but I think that you can definitely find love on The Bachelor,” he told HL at the TCA summer press tour. “I would be all for it if I’m single after Paradise.”