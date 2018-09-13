Christina Aguilera Says She’s So ‘Down’ For A Collab With Ex-Rival Britney Spears & Fans Are Stoked

Umm, what?! Nearly 20 years after Christina & Britney simultaneously broke into the pop music industry, the two icons may FINALLY be collaborating.

Christina Aguilera, 37, is ready to forget all about that age old rivalry with fellow pop star, Britney Spears, 36! Xtina is all about looking to the future, and she is even open to teaming up with Brit, according to a new interview! During an appearance on the Sept. 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Christina got honest about the decades old feud. “When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” she said of her relationship with Brit. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

Jimmy was not letting Christina’s shocking revelation go! The show’s host insisted that it wasn’t too late for the potential collab, and Xtina actually agreed! “It’s probably not too late for that,” she said with a smile. Hey, I’m down,” she added. OK, someone get Brit’s team on the phone ASAP!

After hearing Christina’s comments, fans of both singers took to Twitter with sheer excitement! “This Christina and Britney collab needs to happen,” one fan said. “Make it happen, this is what all us 90’s babies have been dreaming of ever since the beginning of both Britney and Christina,” another hopeful wrote. A Christina & Britney collab would destroy everyone. EVERYONE!” a third fan said. C’mon, ladies, you can’t disappoint now!

This Christina and Britney collab needs to happen @britneyspears @xtina — fabio. (@badgalxtina) September 13, 2018

If Brit and Christina do end up hitting the recording studio together, it would be the ultimate reunion! Both ladies are former Mickey Mouse Club co-stars, and have known each other since 1993, when they joined the club along other now-noteworthy names like Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling. While their neck-in-neck rise to pop music superstardom pitted the two girls against each other, it looks like both ladies are ready to put the past behind them. “It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life, The Mickey Mouse Club,” Britney recently said to Entertainment Tonight of the early days of her career. It sounds like Brit may also be open to this reunion!