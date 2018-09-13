Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj & More Stars Who Look Pretty In Sexy Pink Dresses

Molly Ringwald would be proud. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner and more looked so pretty in pink…dresses! See each star’s unique spin on the trend, here.

Pink is one of the most flexible colors. It can be worn with feminine subtlety (think a tea dress) or in a more provocative tone (hello hot pink latex). Just remember this: Girly girls don’t have dibs on pink! Bad babes like Paris Jackson, 20, rocked a Balmain gown in a pink shade bordering fuchsia, and Taylor Hill, 22, took notes from 1969 and wore a polka dot For Love & Lemons midi dress that reminded us of something you’d see on the retro streets of Havana. It can be worn loud or soft, but for the sake of fun, let’s focus on fashion icons that turned up the volume in their pink dresses this month.

Usually, it’s a bad idea to wear the same dress color — and fabric! — as the party honoree. But while Kylie Jenner, 21, opted for a classic “dinner party” vibe in a silky wrap dress with structured sleeves for her birthday party at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, her big sister Kim Kardashian, 37, was less posh and more party in an also silky but busty mini dress. And, yes, of course there was a big cut-out. Cue “Barbie Girl,” because we loved Kim’s brazen girliness! She was ready to go after the party agenda moved on from dinner at Craig’s to all-night dancing at Delilah’s night club. As you can see, both sisters wore pink ensembles, yet were oh so very different!

Then there’s Nicki Minaj, 35, who checked off most of the latest trends in one outfit. Understandable, since she was at New York Fashion Week! The “Barbie Dreams” rapper wore a gown-length dress on Sept. 10 in New York. Despite the traditional length, the piece still delivered on edginess with its bustier form, metal ring-attached halter straps and rubber material. You know, “Barbie Tingz.” Topped off with an oversized yellow puffer coat, Nicki look unscathed and unbothered after her very public feud at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7.

Other honorable mentions include Becca Kufrin, 28, who also wore a pink halter dress like Nicki’s — albeit in a different style — and Anna Kendrick, 33, who changed up the popular slip dress trend by wearing metallic accents over a baby pink shade. Now, check out all the pink numbers in our gallery above!