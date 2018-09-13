‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn & Tyler Admit They Were ‘Blindsided’ By Bristol Joining Cast — Are They Pissed?

It wasn’t just ‘Teen Mom OG’ fans who were shocked by Bristol Palin joining the cast. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra told us they were totally ‘blindsided’, too! Read our exclusive interview!

Seriously; who knew that Bristol Palin, 27, would ever be part of the Teen Mom franchise? Yes, she was actually a teen mom, but that doesn’t necessarily mean MTV fame. As it turns out, the Teen Mom OG cast had no idea Sarah Palin‘s daughter would be joining their show! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra chatted with us at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, and said they were totally “blindsided” by the new addition to their cast.

“It came out of nowhere,” Catelynn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely were blindsided by the news,” Tyler added. But don’t get it wrong; neither half of the married couple are upset that Bristol’s on the show. “We weren’t expecting that, but we don’t know her, so we don’t have room to judge her and dislike her, or anything like that. So I mean, we’re willing to get to know her and just see how it works,” Catelynn said. And Tyler echoed his wife: “We welcome her with open arms. If anyone got the opportunity, they’d take it. So I can’t be mad at her for taking the opportunity.”

Good point! And speaking of Catelynn and Tyler, the couple revealed something AMAZING today. They’re expecting a baby! Catelynn announced the exciting news on Instagram on September 13 with an absolutely gorgeous photo flaunting her baby bump! She didn’t mention a due date, but judging from her bump… their bundle of joy may be coming sooner, rather than later. She shared more photos with Us Weekly that showed her in a beautiful red gown, wearing a crown of rainbow flowers on her head. “We are expecting our rainbow baby,” she told the outlet. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

Catelynn and Tyler, who have been together for 13 years and share 3-year-old daughter Novalee, suffered a devastating miscarriage, and this is truly a blessing for them. We’re so happy for them!

Teen Mom OG premieres October 1 on MTV.