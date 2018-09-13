Surprise! Catelynn and her husband Tyler have another little one on the way — and soon by the looks of her baby bump. See Catelynn’s announcement photos for yourself!

Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, are expecting again! The Teen Mom stars announced their exciting news on Sept. 13 with a spread of adorable baby bump photos, after teasing that they had something “big” to share on Instagram last month. “We are expecting our rainbow baby,” she told Us Weekly. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.” After suffering a tragic miscarriage and seeking help for her depression and suicidal thoughts in January, this baby news is such a blessing for the fam! Tyler and Catelynn already share a 3-year-old, Novalee, and put their first child up for adoption in 2009.

Catelynn looked happy as could be in her announcement pics, wearing a rainbow flower headband in honor of her rainbow baby. She cradled her bump in a gorgeous maroon dress, and even let her daughter stand on her tiptoes to kiss it. Aw! But it turns out she and her hubby weren’t actually trying for a third. “It was a huge shock at first,” Catelynn admitted. “We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

We’re so happy to see that Catelynn is embracing this — and that she’s already so far along. Looks like we won’t have to wait too long! The pregnant momma has got a sizable bump already.

Catelynn and Tyler will be on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG when it premieres on October 1, along with new cast members Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. We can’t wait to watch their pregnancy journey play out onscreen!