Catelynn Lowell: How She’s Working To Reduce Going Through Postpartum Depression Again

Catelynn Lowell is celebrating her pregnancy following a heartbreaking miscarriage. We’ve got details on how she’s doing all she can to reduce the postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of daughter Novalee.

Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell has been very open about the severe postpartum depression she suffered after giving birth to daughter Novalee in 2015. She revealed how even though she wants a big family with husband Tyler Baltierra, the panic attacks and anxiety she suffered was holding her back. Now that she’s pregnant again, this time around she’s ready to combat the challenges that come after her baby is born. “Catelynn is terrified of going through postpartum depression again, it’s a very real fear. But instead of just worrying she’s being super proactive and that’s helping her cope with the fear. She’s got a therapist that she’s working with and a plan in place for after she has her baby,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s also been keeping more active during this pregnancy because exercise can help reduce the risk of getting postpartum. And she’s told everyone in her life that she needs their help this time around. She’s very committed to asking for that help instead of just shutting down,” our insider continues. Catelynn suffered from such extreme depression following a 2017 miscarriage that she contemplated suicide and ended up in an Arizona treatment facility for three months.

“Although nothing could make postpartum depression easy, Catelynn is taking a lot of solace in the fact that it’s something she’s faced before so at least now she knows what the signs are and she knows to ask for help. It’s still scary and something she’s praying she won’t have to face this time around. But if she does at least she knows that help is available and that she can come out the other side. Catelynn is trying not to focus too much on her fear though, she believes in her heart that this baby is meant to be and she and Tyler both feel incredibly blessed,” our source adds.

Catelynn made the big announcement that she and Tyler have a baby on the way on Sept. 13. The MTV star told Us Weekly that, “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.” She added, “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”